House leader hits out at ‘shameless peddling’

Deputy Speaker and Sulu Rep. Munir M. Arbison on Tuesday dismissed as “a shameless peddling of personal agenda and political propaganda” the challenge mounted by Sulu Gov. Abdusakur Tan II against the Bangsamoro Organic Law. Arbison expressed confidence the petition for certiorari and prohibition filed before the Supreme Court against the BOL would be dismissed for lack of merit. He defended the BOL that was approved in Congress, saying the measure could withstand the constitutionality test and any other inquiry with regard to its legality, even as he chided Tan’s move as “blatantly misguided, erroneous, and misleading.” “The local chief executives and the majority of the people comprising the municipalities of Parang, Omar, Luuk, Tapul, Talipao, Indanan, Tongkil, Panglima Estino, Pangutaran, and Jolo, Panamao, along with numerous constituents in other municipalities are in support of the peace efforts of the administration and do not share the sentiments and contention of Governor Tan,” Arbison said. He pointed out that during the public hearing for the proposed measure, all municipalities were represented and heard. Arbison said Tan should have filed the petition in his personal capacity and not as governor of Sulu since it was merely his own perspective on the BOL.Arbison likewise said most of the esteemed professionals and various individuals from the religious sector in the province supported the Duterte administration’s peace initiatives. “Although we respect his right to question the passage of the law, the combined legal minds of the Senate and the House of Representatives have already painstakingly scrutinized the constitutionality of the BOL. If at all, this latest challenge on the new law is to affirm its constitutionality with finality,” Arbison said. “Such facts are evidence that the governor is merely using his position for the furtherance of his personal interest. His purpose is purely political and for his family’s vested interest, that is the full control of the province of Sulu,” Arbison added. In his petition dated Oct. 11, 2018, Tan is asking the Supreme Court to review the legality and constitutionality of the BOL, saying Congress committed grave abuse of discretion amounting to lack or excess of jurisdiction in passing the BOL.