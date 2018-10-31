‘US-RP alliance vital to peace, stability in Indo-Pacific’

With the ongoing tension between United States and China over the South China Sea, a US Navy senior officer has emphasized the importance of US-Philippines alliance to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Admiral John M. Richardson, US Navy Chief of Naval Operations, who visited the Philippines on October 28 and 29, highlighted the continuing importance of the RP-US alliance in the region. “The work the US Navy does with the Philippines every year is critical to the peace and stability of the region and the development of both our militaries,” Richardson said, in a statement released by the US Embassy in Manila. “It’s important that we continue to collaborate with our partner and ally. We look forward to further strengthening our longstanding security cooperation,” he added. While in the Philippines, Adm. Richardson met with Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Carlito Galvez and Flag Officer in Command of the Philippine Navy Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad. The US security official also traveled to Palawan, where he received an update on the security situation in the South China Sea from Lt. Gen. Rozzano Briguez, Commander of the AFP’s Western Command.The US Embassy said Adm. Richardson’s visit focused on US and Philippine maritime domain awareness and naval capabilities, and the importance of the US-Philippine alliance to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Richardson has held the post of CNO since September 2015. As the Navy’s senior military officer, Adm. Richardson is responsible for its command and operating efficiency. As a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the CNO is the principal naval adviser to the President of the United States, Secretary of Defense, National Security Council, and Homeland Security Council.