PNP will not tolerate abusive cops —top cop

The Philippine National Police on Monday reiterated that it will not tolerate unscrupulous acts of police officers. PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde made the remark following the arrest of PO1 Eduardo Valencia, a rookie cop assigned at the Manila Police District, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl. “We already said that since the start of the administration, we will show no mercy on these cops who are involved in illegal activities. We will not tolerate those misdeeds. Let him prove himself that he is not guilty for the crime of rape of a relative of the suspects who were arrested,” Albayalde told reporters on Monday’s press briefing, adding that Valencia will be given due process. Valencia was arrested after the girl’s relatives sought help from authorities. On Sunday, National Capital Region Police Office director Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar went straight to the MPD Sampaloc Police Station and admonished Valencia after he was presented to him. Valencia allegedly raped the girl in exchange for the freedom of her parents who were arrested for illegal drug charges. Pending the outcome of the initial investigation, he is facing administrative charges as well as rape and grave misconduct. As this developed, Senator Nancy Binay is convinced that the age of consent in the country should be raised to 16 years old from the present 12, after receiving reports of the alleged rape committed by Valencia. In July, Binay filed Senate Bill No. 1895 which aims to make 16 years old the minimum age to determine statutory rape for children in the country, up from under 12 years specified in the Revised Penal Code. According to Binay, the measure is still in the committee level adding that she will ask the legislative commitment of fellow senators to fast-track its passage. She said the Philippines is one of those countries which has the lowest age of consent, which is presently set at 12 years old.At present, she said our anti-rape law says it will only be considered statutory rape if the child is below 12 years old or is mentally challenged. “As parents, it is our commitment to protect our children from sexual predators,” Binay said. “Some are using the low age of consent to evade higher penalties from their crimes against children,” she added. Binay said that increasing the age of consent can prevent more cases of violence against children. “Those who has sexual relations or intercourse with a minor below 16 years old could be charged with statutory rape if the age of consent will be higher,” Binay said. According to the National Baseline Study on Violence Against Children (NBS-VAC), released in 2016, one of five children below 18 have experienced being sexually violated. Binay said that according to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), up to 7 in 10 women around the world experience physical and/or sexual violence at some point in their lifetime. “Increasing the age of consent will provide greater protection to our children, and safeguard them from various forms of violence,” she added. The legislator also said that under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, governments should protect children from all forms of sexual exploitation and abuse. “It is also in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), especially Goal number 5, which aims to eliminate all forms of violence against women and children, including trafficking, sexual, and other forms of exploitation,” Binay said.