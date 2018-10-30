Comelec set to disqualify 95 senatorial candidates

The Commission on Elections on Monday said it may disqualify 95 senatorial candidates who are considered nuisance candidates for lack of “financial capability” to support their candidacy. However, Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said they will give a chance to potential nuisance candidates to justify their capabilities to bid for the 2019 polls but said most of them would likely be disqualified. Jimenez added that a disqualification case was filed against Senator Aquilino “Koko” Pimental whose term is being questioned by a petitioner. The poll body said it will study the petition but if they could not resolve it before December, they will elevate the case to the Supreme Court. The Comelec earlier said it will purge the list of so-called nuisance candidates or those who intend to put the election process in mockery. In a statement, Jimenez said that under the law, the poll body can cancel the candidacy certificate of those running to “cause confusion among voters” because their names are similar those of legitimate candidates. Candidates who are considered nuisance are those who have no real intention to run for a particular office and whose aim is to prevent a faithful determination of the true will of the electorate. The poll body said it acknowledges that the right to vote and be voted for shall not be dependent upon the wealth of the individual concerned, citing that “network” of supporters is also a factor. The poll body is continuously screening all COCs of election aspirants for senator and party-list. The Comelec expects to finish the job until formal announcement on Dec. 15.“We are focusing right now on the cleaning up of the list of candidates preparatory to the releasing on Dec. 15,” Jimenez said. The election period officially begins on Jan. 12 and will end on July 12. Meanwhile, the Comelec has lowered the boom on former senator and senatorial candidate Sergio Osmena, saying that it would seek to “perpetually disqualify” the former senator from any government post for allegedly twice failing to meet the poll body’s requirement to declare his campaign expenses. According to the Comelec, its campaign finance office is seeking the “severest” penalty against Osmeña, putting in jeopardy his bid to return to the Senate. The 74-year old Osmeña, however, said he was “not worried,” noting he was allowed to file late in 2010 but not in 2016. “I’m aware of that so I’ll bring it up to the Comelec proper,” he told ABS-CBN News. “Late filing should not be subject to disqualification. It is non-filing.” Osmeña filed his certificate of candidacy as an independent last Oct. 17, as he seeks to rebound and regain his seat after losing in the 2016 senatorial election.