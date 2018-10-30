Former congressman faces graft raps at Sandiganbayan

Former Iloilo Rep. Rolex Suplico is facing graft charges at the Sandiganbayan owing to his alleged misuse of his Priority Development Assistance Fund, or pork barrel, in 2007. Suplico violated one count of graft for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, said the Ombudsman’s Assistant Special Prosecutor III Jorge Espinal in his complaint filed against the former lawmaker. Also charged were Antonio Ortiz, former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center director general, and Alfredo Ronquillo, AARON Foundation Philippines Inc. president. A P30,000 bond has been recommended for each of the accused in the case. Ombudsman prosecutors said before the 2007 elections, Suplico received P14,700,000 as part of his pork barrel fund on May 4, 2007.The funds were allegedly transferred to the TLRC for livelihood and development projects in Iloilo City’s District 5. The Commission on Audit’s special audit office said Suplico’s PDAF remained unliquidated, and that the project implementation and the AARON-selection process were not compliant with the provisions of CoA Circular No. 2007-01 and Government Procurement Policy Board Resolution No. 12-2007. The foundation did not have a business permit since 2004, the Ombudsman said, adding even its business address was located in a vacant lot, it said. “Suplico’s utter lack of effort to ensure the implementation of the projects and the liquidation of the public funds, thereby causing undue injury to the government in the amount of P14,700,000,” said the charge sheet signed by Ombudsman Samuel Martires on Oct.11.