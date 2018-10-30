Philippines' Diwata is launched in Japan

The Philippines launched Monday Diwata-2, its second microsatellite, to assist in environmental analysis and determine the extent of damage caused by natural calamities. Officials said the microsatellite was launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Japan via the H-IIA F40 rocket between 12:08 pm to 12:30 pm (Philippine time). “It’s been two years, six months and three days since the Philippines had its first earth-observing satellite released in space. Like its predecessor, Diwata-2 will capture images of the Philippines for environmental monitoring and post-disaster assessment,” said project leader Dr. Gay Jane Perez. He added: “Diwata-2 features an amateur radio for emergency communication.” The satellite will orbit at a higher altitude of 620 kilometers to lengthen its lifespan and achieve a sun-synchronous orbit, which will enable fixed revisit intervals that would make repeated environmental monitoring of specific areas.In April 2016, the Philippines’ first microsatellite, Diwata-1, was released in orbit by British astronaut Tim Peake. Diwata-1 was also intended to observe Earth and monitor climate changes. It was praised by researchers for providing “world-best” images. According to officials, Diwata-2 carries a wide field camera, middle field camera, high precision telescope and “spaceborne” multispectral imager with tunable liquid crystal filter. A distinguishing feature of Diwata-2 is the deployable solar panels for higher power output and enhanced resolution cameras.

