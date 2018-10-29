Maynilad, Waze ink partnership to ease traffic woes

West zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services Inc. on Sunday announced its partnership with Waze, an online platform that brings together communities on and off the road, to mitigate the impact of the water company’s activities on traffic flow in Metro Manila. Through Waze’s “connected citizens program,” Maynilad will upload real-time data regarding its road-digging activities, including projects that may require road closures, to the Waze map. The initiative would promote better road safety and traffic flow as drivers using the Waze app can avoid possible traffic buildup near Maynilad worksites.“We strive to alleviate the effect of our roadworks activities on the motoring public. Through this partnership with Waze, we can empower drivers by providing real-time information about Maynilad roadworks that will allow them to better plan their daily routes,” Maynilad chief executive officer and president Ramoncito Fernandez said. “Waze has always been committed to bring cities and citizens together to resolve traffic situations, such as road closure and construction that can cause travel delays. Our partnership with Maynilad is a strong example of how a meaningful collaboration can be built to create the smart cities of tomorrow,” Waze regional manager Krishna Kumar said.