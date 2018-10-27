Palace cites public trust in government in latest survey

The Palace on Friday hoped the results of the latest Social Weather Stations survey showing a majority of Filipinos believe the country is moving in the “right direction” would bolster public engagement towards the administration. Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said they welcomed the survey result showing that three out of four adult Filipinos believe the country, under President Rodrigo Duterte, is in the right direction. “We view this as a reflection of our people’s continued trust and confidence in the President and an affirmation that the policies and programs of the current administration are on the right track,” Panelo said in a statement Friday. “We treat the results of this recent survey not as an accolade, but as an inspiration for our men and women in the government as they persist in carrying on with their roles in the service,” he added. According to the SWS, more Filipinos at 75 percent believe the country is in the right direction. This is five points higher than the 70 percent recorded in June this year. Those who said it was going in the “wrong direction,” on the other hand, was at 22 percent, while the remaining three percent expressed ambivalence on the issue. The “believers” rose in all areas of the country, led by those surveyed in Mindanao at 89 percent, followed by Balance Luzon (73 percent), Visayas (69 percent), and Metro Manila (65 percent). The pollster also said the net satisfaction rating of Duterte and his administration was higher among those who believed the country is in the right direction, and lower among those who believed the country is headed to the wrong direction.Duterte registered a +72 “excellent” net satisfaction rating among those who say the country is in the right direction, while his administration registered a +66 “very good” net satisfaction rating. In its statement, the Palace official underscored Duterte’s way of leadership as he has been reminding government officials to serve the people as public servants in several occasions. “We hope this strong public appreciation would further engage our people in supporting this administration in building a nation where all Filipinos can experience comfortable and decent lives under a trustworthy government,” Panelo said. “Together, let us work hand in hand to realize the President’s vision for the Philippines,” he added. The survey, conducted from Sept. 15 to 23, used face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide. It has a sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national percentages, ±4 percent for Balance Luzon, and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas, and Mindanao.