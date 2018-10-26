Malacañang hopeful Aunor will get award ‘in God’s time’

The Palace on Thursday expressed hope that Nora Aunor, who appeared delisted in the roster of named 2018 Order of the National Artists, would be thus named in God’s “perfect time.” Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said he was not knowledgeable whether Aunor was removed from the list of National Artists over her alleged involvement in illegal drugs. “I’m not aware of that. All I know was that she was nominated,” Panelo told a Palace press briefing. He explained the National Commission for Culture and Arts and the Cultural Center of the Philippines had the final say on Aunor’s qualification. Panelo added: “Her non-inclusion does not diminish her iconic stature as the country’s superstar.” The Palace official added Aunor’s non-inclusion did not reduce her massive influence and significant contribution to the local film, theater, television and music industries. “The artistical and musical legend that is Nora Aunor may not have passed the critical eyes of a select juror and the awarding authority to be bestowed the National Artist award but her enrapturing film artistry and musicality and mass acceptance surpass any technical recognition given by any entity or authority,” Panelo said. The Palace official called Aunor the crowned people’s artist and acknowledged that her phenomenal rise left many “mesmerized.” The actress earlier said the respect she was getting from her fellow artists was already merit of an award.“She [Aunor] got majority votes, it’s not unanimous. So, there are also jurors who believed she’s not qualified,” said Panelo. “But, of course, the power and the privilege to appoint rest on the President. So, that’s discretionary,” he added. Panelo made the comment as he issued a statement on the delisting of Aunor in the roster of this year’s seven National Artists. “Nora Aunor is still young and in God’s perfect time we are optimistic that she will be proclaimed as a National Artist,” said Panelo. On Wednesday, President Rodrigo Duterte honored seven new national artists in their respective fields: Lauro “Larry” Alcala for Visual Arts, Amelia Lapeña-Bonifacio for Theater and Literature, Ryan Cayabyab for Music, Eric “Kidlat Tahimik” de Guia for Film and Broadcast Arts, Francisco Mañosa for Architecture and Allied Arts, and Resil Mojares and Ramon Muzones for Literature. The Order of National Artist or ‘Orden ng Pambansang Alagad ng Sining’ is the highest recognition bestowed on a Filipino artist who has made significant contributions to the development of Philippine arts and culture. In 2014, former President Benigno Aquino III said he removed Aunor from the list of awardees for issues of illegal drug use.