Books for remote schools

In technology-starved remote areas, lack of textbooks and learning materials are a challenge for teachers and learners trying to keep up with the fast-paced world. To address this challenge, House Deputy Speaker and AAMBIS-OWA Party-list group’s “One Child, One Book Project” brought books to schools in far-flung areas in the towns of Cabatuan, Maasin, San Enrique, Dumangas, and Lambunao in Iloilo on Sept. 24 and Oct. 11 to 19. AAMBIS-OWA Rep. Sharon Garin and Vice Gov. Christine Garin of Iloilo, along with former Fourth District Rep. Hernan Biron Jr. of Iloilo personally oversaw the distribution of 2,790 books to 14 public schools in Iloilo, four of which cater to tribesmen. “These schools barely have access to the Internet and other web-based tools. They only have books to turn to for research. AAMBIS-OWA will continue to be of assistance by ensuring that enough reference materials are within the reach of these students to help them perform well in school,” Garin said. The Department of Education said the earmarked funds for Learning Tools and Equipment in the 2019 National Expenditure Program shows a 47.2-percent drop from the P7.8-billion allocation in the General Appropriations Act for 2018. This cutback is expected to affect the basic education input and the production and distribution of textbooks, the DepEd added. “We do our best to fill the gap. The books will keep the students well-informed. It will also help them with subjects they find challenging,” said Vice Gov. Garin who led the distribution of 4,991 books in the Second and Third Districts of Iloilo.Now on its eighth year, the “One Child, One Book Project” aims to provide supplementary reading and reference materials on various subjects published abroad to public schools in far-flung areas. It is a continuing advocacy project of AAMBIS-OWA Party-list group, in partnership with Children International, as a response to the widespread lack of school resources in the poor areas in the Visayas. The series of turnovers were facilitated with the help of the Office of Vice Gov. Garin. Delivering a message of appreciation on behalf of the students and the school administration, Supreme Pupil Government President Kirvy Gryson Lago of Balabag Elementary School thanked the organizers of the event for the new books they received. “Quality education is what we want and quality graduates is what we aim for. With this, in behalf of the Supreme Pupil Government, I would like to convey our heartfelt thanks to the One Child, One Book Project headed by Congresswoman Sharon Garin of AAMBIS-OWA Party-list. Thank you for being a part of our journey in achieving quality education,” he said. The “One Child, One Book Project” began in 2010 and has donated 400,000 books to 80 percent of the public elementary schools and high schools in Iloilo, Guimaras, and Antique.