Xiamen Air to pay more for damages — Monreal

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Ed Monreal said that Xiamen Air has already paid P16 million earlier this month and is set to pay an additional P16 million for the damages it caused when its plane skidded off a runway at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport last August. Monreal said that the initial P16 million actually covered the costs brought about by the skidding plane in Runway 06/24, which caused several other flights to be canceled and delayed, and leaving thousands of passengers stranded. The second payment, meanwhile, will cover the cost that the NAIA spent for additional damages, including the cost in removing the stranded plane off the runway. “Sila po ay nag-deposito na... Money transfer, around mga more or less... More than P16 million ang unang tranche ho nila,” said Monreal. “Nag-commit po na magbayad agad ‘yung pamunuan ng Xiamen doon sa first two bases of the charges. Nandun lahat ‘yung mga gastos,” said Monreal. The MIAA chief said Xiamen had made the commitment to pay for the damages during a meeting with Xiamen officials in Manila earlier this month. “Meron na ho kaming dokumento at hindi na ho namin kailangan bigyan ng supporting documents dahil they all agree that those charges are really due to them,” he said. Monreal said Xiamen Air is asking for additional documents so they can facilitate the payment for the additional P16 million. “Humihingi po sila ng dokumento to support the charges, which we did already,” he said. “In-endorse na ho namin sa office nila dito ay ‘yung office ho nila, ipapadala sa main office nila wherein the delegation also committed that as soon as they validate all the charges, they will pay that portion—maybe tantamount to another P16 something million,” Monreal explained. Monreal said the MIAA is also coordinating with Xiamen to review the lost opportunities during the time its plane caused delays and cancellations at the NAIA. “’Yan po ay pinag-uusapan namin na kung babayaran o hindi, or in some way or another form,” he said. Aside from paying for the damages, Monreal said Xiamen Air is looking at conducting corporate social responsibility programs in the Philippines in support of the country. “They really want to show their sincerity and support. Nangako ho na pangkalahatan ay may gagawin silang CSR,” he said. The CSR, Monreal said, can come in terms of material things. “As soon as we have those commitments, we’ll definitely let you know,” Monreal said. Meanwhile, Monreal said that the government must maintain strict security rules being implemented at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport to keep its Category 1 rating of the International Civil Aviation Organization standards. Monreal said airport users were forced to follow the much stricter security rules after the main gateway undergone external security audit.The Category 1 status means the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines complies with ICAO standards. To maintain this rating, according to Monreal, safety standards set by ICAO must be strictly followed. The Canada-based ICAO, a specialized agency of the United Nations, codifies the principles and techniques of international air navigation and fosters the planning and development of international air transport to ensure safe and orderly growth. “The present set up was part of the findings of external security audit. And we have to improve our security to maintain the Category 1 rating,” Monreal said. He added that the MIAA has continued complying security audit to keep from being downgraded. The external audit, Monreal said, is an international standard. The external security audit includes the inspection of airside, the distance of the runway, and complete lighting. The auditing group is comprised of US-Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration, Homeland Security, Canada, Australia and the Office for Transportation Security (OTS) of the Department of Transportation. MIAA assistant general manager for security and emergency services Arnulfo Junio said stakeholders and airport users as well as visitors have undergone strict security check particularly at the airport sentry. He added airport officials and employees riding on a vehicle at the airport’s ramp were being asked to alight to undergo body frisking. “No one is exempted. All of us were being frisked by security personnel detailed at the ramp area,” Junio said. Transportation undersecretary Manuel Antonio Tamayo said everything is being addressed when it comes to security, “we are not letting our guard down. We are always on alert.” He added that the Philippines have more than 70 percent global average, which means that our aviation is out of danger of being downgraded to Category 2. Late last month, the Manila airport made headlines after ACTS-OFW Party List Rep. Aniceto Bertiz III violated security protocol at the airport. Bertiz violated the security policy by not removing his shoes during the passenger screening process at the NAIA Terminal 2 prior to his departure around 6:45 am on Sept. 29. The lawmaker apologized on the matter after he went under fire from netizens when photos and video footages of the incident went viral on social media. He said he has no intention of harming, and his actions in the airport were totally uncalled for.