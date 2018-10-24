Cops at PNPA for last 2 years ordered relieved

In an effort to prevent more cases of harassment against police cadets, the leadership of the Philippine National Police has ordered the relief of police officials who have been assigned to the Philippine National Police Academy for the last two years. PNP Chief Director General Oscar Albayalde said the order has already been made even before the PNPA faced yet another controversy involving its cadets. In the latest incident, three upperclassmen reportedly forced two PNPA underclassmen to perform oral sex on each other as punishment for allegedly committing several violations. “Actually even before na nangyari yan, nagbigay na ako ng directive sa directorate for personnel na i-relieve lahat doon yung mga na-assign na doon for the last two years,” Albayalde said in an interview at Camp Crame. “Yung naka-dalawang taon na doon pina-relieve na namin para magbago ulit yung mga naka-assign doon na pulis, including senior officers, dahil merong mga rumors na ganun before,” he added. Albayalde was referring to rumors on the various acts that PNPA cadets were asked to do as a form of punishment. “Kung anu-ano ang mga pinapagawang parusa doon sa mga kadete although hindi ko na alam, wala akong report nito na kadete mismo ang nagbibigay ng parusa na ganyan,” he said. Albayalde, however, said he had decided to retain Academy Director Joseph Adnol for the time being as PNPA head despite the latest incident.“Mag-stay muna sya until such time na malipat yung PNPA sa PNP at yung [NPTI] [National Police Training Institute],” Albayalde said. The PNP chief said that if reports were proven true, the cadets involved in the incident would face outright dismissal. “We can assure you na maliban sa criminal case na ito ay magkakaroon pa sila ng administrative charges that will lead to their dismissal in the cadetship,” he said. Only last March, at least 40 cadets of the PNPA had beaten up six graduating upperclassmen on their graduation day. These cases of harassment, according to Albayalde, were proof that there is now a need to improve the quality of education, discipline and leadership in the academy. “Kaya naman pinipilit namin ito matransfer sa PNP para makita natin kung ano talaga ang pagkukulang at kung anong kailangan na quality ng officers dapat meron tayo pagkagraduate nitong mga kadete na ito dahil darating ang panahon after their graduation, sila din ang hahawak ng tao sa atin on the ground,” he said. “Napaka-importante na itong mga ito ay matitino pagka-graduate at sila ang magle-lead at magiging senior officers at sila hahawak ng PNP,” Albayalde said.