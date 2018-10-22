ALL SECTIONS
Monday October 22, 2018

Palace deplores ambush of FDA chief, escorts

posted October 21, 2018 at 11:30 pm by  Nathaniel Mariano
MALACAÑANG on Sunday strongly denounced the ambush of  Director-General Nela Charade Puno of the Food and Drug Administration  in Camarines Sur, resulting in the death of three of her police escorts.

Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a statement Sunday the Palace commends the policemen who sacrificed their lives “in the line of duty.” Three other escorts were wounded during the ambush.

“We express our deep condolences to their bereaved families and loved ones,” said Panelo.

While  Puno  was  unharmed by the  attack, she was advised by authorities to defer attending the wake of the policemen, the Palace official added, praying for the speedy recovery of the policemen who were wounded in the assault.

Last Thursday morning, Puno was on her way to a gathering in Daet when her convoy was attacked by 20 armed men.

Killed in the ambush were SPO1 Percival Rafael, PO3 Carlito Navarozza, and PO1 Ralph Jason Vida, while the wounded were identified as PO1 Jonathan Perillo, PO1 Rodolfo Gonzaga, and PO1 Ruby Buena.

The  wounded  were  brought to Bicol Medical Center in Naga City.

The Department of Health, which oversees  the FDA, said the agency currently coordinates with the authorities for a full investigation. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has also condemned “in no uncertain terms” the incident.

The Palace  said  an investigation  into the ambush was already underway, to  ensure  that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

