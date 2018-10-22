NCRPO to deploy 3,300 cops for ‘Undas’

The National Capital Region Police Office will field at least 3,300 personnel in Metro Manila for the observance of All Saints’ Day next week. “Based on the initial reports from our different districts, we will be deploying around 3,300 police personnel,” NCRPO chief Dir. Guillermo Eleazar said in an interview with dzBB radio on Sunday. “This will be augmented by force multipliers. We will have at least 5,000 force multipliers who will help us from different organizations, including barangay and civilian volunteer organizations,” he added. In Metro Manila alone, there are around 80 cemeteries and 30 columbaries, of which the biggest is the Manila North Cemetery. Eleazar said the NCRPO will conduct dialogs with local government units this week to update security preparations for. The Metro Manila Development Authority, for its part, will deploy over 2,000 personnel for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on Nov. 1 and 2, respectively.This early, members of agency’s Task Force Special Operations have been clearing roads leading to cemeteries. MMDA general manager Jose Garcia Jr. said “Oplan Undas 2018” will be activated on Oct. 27 and will be in effect until Nov. 3. The number coding scheme will be suspended on Nov. 1 and 2, which have been declared as special non-working holidays. Garcia advised the public to acquaint themselves of the traffic re-routing schemes that local government units will implement in their respective localities. Major cemeteries under the MMDA’s watch are Manila North in Manila City, Manila South in Makati City, Loyola Memorial Park in Marikina City, Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City, and Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City.