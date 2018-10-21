‘NLEX Harbor Link Camanava area passable by Xmas’

The North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Harbor Link Segment 10 in the Camanava (Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, Valenzuela) area will be passable by Christmas. Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced this on Friday as he inspected the newly-constructed portion of the project at McArthur Highway, Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, together with NLEX Corp. officials led by its president Rodrigo Franco. He noted that works are getting close to completion now that the DPWH has given 100 percent of the right-of-way between Karuhatan, Valenzuela City to C3 Road, Caloocan City. He said the completion of the project will be the Duterte administration and Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.’s Christmas gift to the people as they target to deliver it in time for the holidays. “We will try to finish this just in time for the Christmas rush to help ease the public’s traffic woes and it will be passable by holiday season,” Villar said. NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 is composed of the 5.65-kilometer elevated expressway traversing the NLEX from McArthur Highway Karuhatan, Valenzuela City, passing through Malabon City and C3 Road, Caloocan City and the 2.6-km section between C3 Road, Caloocan City, and R10 in Navotas City.Villar said that the first section is now 83 percent complete while the construction progress of the second section stands at 5 percent. The project is envisioned to boost the country’s transport and logistics industry as cargo trucks will have 24/7 direct access from the port area in Manila to the northern provinces of Luzon via the NLEX. Franco said that aside from providing travel convenience, the NLEX Harbor Link Segment 10 will spur massive investment in communities. “The NLEX construction team is working nonstop to complete the project by the end of this year,” he added.