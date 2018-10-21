Makati City’s No. 1 and 2 most wanted arrested

The long arm of the law finally caught up with Makati City’s most wanted criminals.
Louie Guevarra, 47, who is facing 99 counts of rape was arrested in Makati on Friday evening on the strength of a warrant from Judge Rico Sebastian Liwanag of the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 136.
The court did not set bail for Guevarra, married and works as a construction worker.
The Makati police made it a double after it arrested the city’s second most wanted person in 62-year-old Renato Leal Cipriano, who is charged with 2 counts of rape.
Makati RTC Branch 3 also did not set bail for the accused.
Cipriano works as a parking attendant.
Guevarra and Cipriano, who were arrested within 15 minutes of each other, are now detained inside the Makati police station.