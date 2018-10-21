Makati City’s No. 1 and 2 most wanted arrested

posted October 20, 2018 at 11:00 pm by Manila Standard October 20, 2018 at 11:00 pm

The long arm of the law finally caught up with Makati City’s most wanted criminals. Louie Guevarra, 47, who is facing 99 counts of rape was arrested in Makati on Friday evening on the strength of a warrant from Judge Rico Sebastian Liwanag of the Makati Regional Trial Court Branch 136. The court did not set bail for Guevarra, married and works as a construction worker. The Makati police made it a double after it arrested the city’s second most wanted person in 62-year-old Renato Leal Cipriano, who is charged with 2 counts of rape.Makati RTC Branch 3 also did not set bail for the accused. Cipriano works as a parking attendant. Guevarra and Cipriano, who were arrested within 15 minutes of each other, are now detained inside the Makati police station.

COMMENT DISCLAIMER: Reader comments posted on this Web site are not in any way endorsed by Manila Standard. Comments are views by manilastandard.net readers who exercise their right to free expression and they do not necessarily represent or reflect the position or viewpoint of manilastandard.net. While reserving this publication’s right to delete comments that are deemed offensive, indecent or inconsistent with Manila Standard editorial standards, Manila Standard may not be held liable for any false information posted by readers in this comments section.