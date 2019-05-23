2 party-lists gain 3 seats each, 49 others make cut

PARTY-LIST WINNERS TOO... Winning party-list representatives join a photo session after their groups, totalling 51, were proclaimed by the Commission on Elections in simple rites at the PICC in Pasay City. Ey Acasio

The administration-backed ACT-CIS and the militant group Bayan Muna secured three seats each among the 51 party-list groups that won in the midterm polls. The winners will occupy the 61 seats allocated for party-list groups in the House of Representatives. Party-list groups Ako Bicol, Cibac, Ang Probinsyano, 1-Pacman, Marino and Probinsyano Ako got two seats each. Others that made the cut with one seat each are as follows: Senior Citizens, Magsasaka, APEC, Gabriela, An Waray, Coop-Natcco, ACT Teachers, Philreca, Ako Bisaya, Tingog Sinirangan, Abono, Buhay, Duterte Youth, Kalinga, PBA, Alona, Recoboda, BH, Bahay, CWS, Abang Lingkod, A Teacher, BHW, Sagip, TUCP, Magdalo, GP, Manila Teachers, RAM, Anakalusugan, Ako Padayon, Aambis-OWWA, Kusug Tausug, Dumper PTDA, TGP, Patrol, Amin, Agap, LPGMA, OFW Family, Kabayan, Diwa and Kabataan.Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections has yet to rule on the last-minute bid of National Youth Commission chairman Ronald Cardema to replace his wife, Ducielle, as first nominee of the Duterte Youth party-list group. For Cardema to replace the first nominee, his wife and all four other nominees had to withdraw their party-list nomination. "Comelec is still studying the resolution. The age of the nominees is among the primary considerations. The status quo is the original list of nominees," Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon said. As a youth party-list group, the nominees of Duterte Youth must be between 25 to 30 years old on the day of the elections. Cardema is 33 years old. "I have seen the petition [of Cardema] and the registration [of the party-list]. Duterte Youth registered as a youth sector party-list. The word youth is there, so you cannot dilute the word youth," Guanzon said."You cannot substitute validly if the original nominee or candidate is disqualified in the first place," she added. Malacañang on Tuesday asked the Justice department to probe Cardema to determine possible violations committed following his filing of a certificate for substitution. "We referred the case of Cardema to the [department] because we have received reports that despite his filing a certificate of substitution, he presided over a meeting subsequent to that certification. So, we are referring the matter to the [department]," Panelo said. Panelo said the Justice department would investigate allegations that Cardema only used his post and the Commission's resources to promote the Duterte Youth party-list.